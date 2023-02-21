KRRS to lay siege to Mandya DC office on February 23

February 21, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

MYSURU

Upset with the BJP government in the State for ignoring their 100-day agitation and the six-day-long indefinite fast in Mandya to press for their demands, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has threatened to lay siege to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mandya on February 23.

A large number of farmers from different parts of the State will gather in Mandya and lay siege to the Deputy Commissioner’s office with tractors, bullock carts and cattle in protest against the government’s “lack of sensitivity” to the problems faced by the farmers.

After the 100-day agitation by the KRRS that had been launched on November 7, 2022, the farmers resorted to an indefinite fast in Mandya six days ago.

The demands of KRRS include payment of ₹4,500 for every tonne of sugarcane, announcement of government’s State Advisory Price (SAP) for sugarcane and extend subsidy to the farmers so that dairy farmers receive ₹40 for every litre of milk and paddy farmers receive ₹500 for every quintal of paddy.

The other demands include withdrawal of the “anti-farmer” Land Reforms Amendment Act, APMC amendment Act and the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, besides dropping plans to implement the proposed Electricity Amendment Act 2022 in Karnataka.

Though their woes had been represented to the State government by the Mandya district administration, there has been no response, KRRS leader Badagalapura Nagendra said at a press conference, adding that Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K C Narayana Gowda, who had been elected from Mandya district’s K.R. Assembly constituency, speeds past their protest venue without bothering to stop by and inquire about the reason for their agitation.

Ruing the “absolute lack of sensitivity” on the part of the State government towards their demands, Mr. Nagendra said there was no point in wasting time in staging a protest in Freedom Park in Bengaluru, where already several organisations had pitched tents demanding solutions for their respective livelihood issues.

“Hence, we have decided to lay siege to the Deputy Commissioners’ office in Mandya on Thursday”, he said.