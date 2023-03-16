KRRS to launch ’No Toll’ campaign, to release ’people’s manifesto’

March 16, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) resolved here on Thursday to launch a ‘’no toll’’ campaign on national highways to express its opposition to the concept of levying toll from the public.

It has also decided to take out a rally comprising 101 vehicles - displaying farmers’ flag - from Mysuru to Bengaluru on the newly inaugurated expressway between the two cities to express opposition to the toll.

KRRS president Badagalpura Nagendra and other leaders said the infrastructure development taking place in the country linking important cities was to lure the MNCs for investment and NRIs and hence the Mumbai-Chennai, Bengaluru-Chennai, Bengaluru-Mysuru corridors were being planned. Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also keen to introduce high-speed bullet trains connecting important cities in future and the cost would be exorbitant, beyond the reach of the commoners. Hence the KRRS should take a stance against the toll and launch a campaign against it, said Mr. Nagendra.

He said the KRRS stance was rooted in the conviction that the government collects life tax on purchase of vehicles and hence it was its duty to provide for roads and not levy additional tax by way of toll.

Mr. Nagendra also questioned the need for the four-lane highway from Srirangapatna to Kushalnagar the foundation for which was laid by Mr. Modi during the inauguration of the expressway. Mr. Nagendra said the existing highway could be widened at 20 per cent of the cost and the greenfield highway will pass through agricultural lands resulting in fresh land acquisition. He said there should be a debate on the need for the new highway in the first place.

Referring to the Benglauru-Mysuru Expressway project Mr. Nagendra said the toll was too steep and beyond the reach of commoners and alleged that there were rumours that kickbacks from highway works are funding political parties and the elections.

The KRRS also decided that it would float a ‘’people’s manifesto’’ ahead of the coming State elections so that the discussions can be on core issues plaguing the commoners. The mainstream political parties are disconnected from the reality and the BJP was raking up issues related to temples and mosques ignoring the economy, said Mr. Nagendra. The KRRS president said the people’s manifesto will include issues plaguing rural communities, the farmers, Dalits, women and working class groups.

KRRS leader Chamarasa Mali Patil referred to irregular power supply affecting irrigation and flayed the government for its inability to keep its promise of ensuing 3-phase power supply for 7 hours. The IP sets were receiving power supply only during night and this was fraught with danger from wild animals to the farmers, he added. Hence he demanded power supply for IP sets during day.

The KRRS which is supporting the Karnataka Sarvodaya Paksha (KSP) met its leaders Yogendra Yadav and writer Devanur Mahadev to discuss their next course of action with regard to the elections.