KRRS to hold district-level conventions to lend momentum to farmers’ struggle

KRRS leader Chukki Nanjundaswamy

BENGALURU

20 February 2021 01:05 IST

In the first phase, these conventions will begin from Shivamogga on March 20

In a bid to lend momentum in Karnataka to farmers’ struggle against the Centre’s new farm laws, all factions of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) are set to come together to hold farmers’ conventions in different places from March 20.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Friday, KRRS leader Chukki Nanjundaswamy said the KRRS and the Hasiru Sene would organise district-level farmers’ conventions in several places starting from Shivamogga on March 20 in the first phase. The conventions are being held to create awareness among not only farmers, but also the general public about the “negative impact” of three major laws ushered in by the Centre on the agricultural sector, she said.

Expressing concern over urban consumers’ indifference to the three laws as well as farmers’ protests, she said the laws would actually impact food security which would affect consumers. “These laws will make us lose our rights on food as corporates will start controlling our food choices,” Ms. Nanjundaswamy said. The conventions would be held in Haveri on March 21 and Belagavi on March 22, she said. Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait and national secretary Yudhvir Singh would participate in these conventions, she noted.

She expressed dissatisfaction that the Centre was yet to respond to farmers’ struggle on the outskirts of Delhi, though 130 farmers had died during the protest. “This only goes to say that it is the right time to strengthen farmers’ movement and also unite all factions of the KRRS,” she said.

Support to Disha

Farmers’ leaders at the press meet also took exception to the arrest of climate change activist Disha Ravi by the Delhi police for disseminating social media toolkit related on farmers’ protest.

Green shawls as gift

In a bid to connect with north Indian farmers who are protesting against the Centre’s three new farm laws on Delhi’s outskirts, Karnataka farmers will gift them the trademark ‘green shawls’ in a symbolic gesture.

“This is a campaign being taken up by the KRRS to bring farmers in north India close to their southern counterparts. In this campaign, which is expected to be launched in a week, we will appeal to individual farmers in Karnataka to courier a green shawl as a gift to protesting farmers on Delhi’s outskirts,” Ms. Nanjundaswamy said.