KRRS to field candidates in next Assembly elections

Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, State president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, has said that his party will field candidates in all constituencies in the next State Assembly elections.

He was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday.

“Under these circumstances, farmers themselves must go to the Vidhana Soudha after being elected to highlight the issues related to the agrarian sector. At present, none have concern for farmers,” he said.

Mr. Chandrashekhar said that preparations are under way to face the elections to defeat people who don’t have concern for and time to look at farmers issues. “I have not decided from where I have to contest the elections but I will go by suggestions from farmers,” he clarified.

“The parties now in power have failed to fulfil the promises they gave to our community. The issue of waiving farmers loans is still not solved and demands to fix scientific prices have remained unaddressed. If our party comes to power, we will solve all problems of farmers,” he promised.

A State-level farmers conference will be held in Bengaluru on March 28 to urge the State Government to repeal amendments to agriculture law and also the anti-cow slaughter law.