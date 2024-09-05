KRRS threatens to launch agitation over allowing modern biotechnology in farming

Honorary president of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha (KRRS) Chamaras Malipatil has warned of a nation-wide protest against the Union government for its conspiracy to promote crops based on genetically modified technology in the name of modern biotechnology.

Addressing a press conference in Raichur on Tuesday, he expressed deep concern over the impact of modern biotechnology on agriculture.

He said that the Union government has hatched a conspiracy to promote modern biotechnology in agriculture, which will put Indian agriculture in trouble.

“As per a decision taken during the national farmers conference in Chandigarh on August 22 and in view of directions issued by the Supreme Court against growing genetically modified crops, the Union government should hold a joint meeting with farmer leaders and agri scientists before taking a decision,” Mr. Malipatil said.

Mr. Malipatil said that the national farmers conference also passed many draft resolutions urging the Union government not to take decisions forcing farmers to implement any technologies that are new and trouble them basically.

Therefore, the government should focus on solving the difficulties facing the agriculture sector and find a way to encourage organic-based farming instead of promoting such destructive technologies in the farm fields.

He also said that multinational seeds companies are influencing the government to take a such drastic decision.

Budeyya Swamy, Mallanna Dinni, Govind Naik, Venkappa and Narasimhalu were present.