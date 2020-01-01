KRRS seeks nod to attend PM’s event wearing black shirts as mark of protest

State president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS), Kodihalli Chandrashekar, has appealed to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to permit him and other farmers to participate in the farmers’ convention, to be held at government junior college grounds in Tumakuru on January 2, wearing black shirts. This is as a mark of protest against the alleged anti-farmer policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Addressing a press conference in Tumakuru on Tuesday, Mr. Chandrashekar clarified that they will not shout slogans either against or in favour of Modi, but would silently attend the programme wearing black.
He accused Mr. Modi of forgetting the farmers by not implementing the pre-poll manifesto of implementing the Swaminathan report.
He alleged that Mr. Modi had announced in 300 public meetings across the nation that he would double farm income by implementing the report.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.