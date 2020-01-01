KRRS seeks nod to attend PM’s event wearing black shirts as mark of protest

State president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS), Kodihalli Chandrashekar, has appealed to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to permit him and other farmers to participate in the farmers’ convention, to be held at government junior college grounds in Tumakuru on January 2, wearing black shirts. This is as a mark of protest against the alleged anti-farmer policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference in Tumakuru on Tuesday, Mr. Chandrashekar clarified that they will not shout slogans either against or in favour of Modi, but would silently attend the programme wearing black.

He accused Mr. Modi of forgetting the farmers by not implementing the pre-poll manifesto of implementing the Swaminathan report.

He alleged that Mr. Modi had announced in 300 public meetings across the nation that he would double farm income by implementing the report.