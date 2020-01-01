Karnataka

KRRS seeks nod to attend PM’s event wearing black shirts as mark of protest

more-in

State president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS), Kodihalli Chandrashekar, has appealed to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to permit him and other farmers to participate in the farmers’ convention, to be held at government junior college grounds in Tumakuru on January 2, wearing black shirts. This is as a mark of protest against the alleged anti-farmer policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference in Tumakuru on Tuesday, Mr. Chandrashekar clarified that they will not shout slogans either against or in favour of Modi, but would silently attend the programme wearing black.

He accused Mr. Modi of forgetting the farmers by not implementing the pre-poll manifesto of implementing the Swaminathan report.

He alleged that Mr. Modi had announced in 300 public meetings across the nation that he would double farm income by implementing the report.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2020 7:56:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/krrs-seeks-nod-to-attend-pms-event-wearing-black-shirts-as-mark-of-protest/article30448845.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY