KRRS plans 72 hour dharna in Bengaluru

November 17, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) leader Badagalpura Nagendra said here on Friday that a 72-hour dharna will be staged at Freedom Park in Bengaluru this month in support of their demands including a policy to enhance farmers income.

Speaking to media persons here Mr. Nagendra said the dharna will be held from November 26 to 28 seeking the implementation of Swaminathan Committee recommendations on enhancing farmers income.

Their other demands include enhancement of subsidy for power supply and fertilizers, abrogation of land reforms act introduced by the State government in 2022, revoking of the amendment to the labour law increasing the working hours from 8 hours to 12 hours etc.

Mr.Nagendra said the Union Government’s economic and agricultural policies were skewed toward the corporate houses and they should be rolled back and suitably amended to ensure that the farmers interest were protected.

The farmers have as many as 24 demands and a poster was also released to highlight their forthcoming agitation.

