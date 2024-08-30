KRRS opposes introduction of genetically modified crops

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) urged the State government to take a stance against the introduction of genetically modified crops.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, August 30, the KRRS president Badagalpura Nagendra said that there were concerns about the impact of GM crops and food on the environment and health that were not addressed. Hence, the State government should pass a resolution in the Assembly that it would not allow the growth of GM crops, he added.

Mr. Nagendra said the introduction of genetically modified cotton has pushed farmers to the brink and cotton cultivators were facing innumerable hardship by way of reduction in yield.

The experience with cotton forced the farmers to oppose the introduction of GM mustard and forced a few scientists to approach the Supreme Court to bring a stay. The Apex Court has directed the Centre to formulate a policy taking into consideration the concerns of the farmers apart from discussing the issue with agricultural scientists and the proponents of GM crops, said Mr. Nagendra.

He referred to the experiences of other countries that had introduced GM crops almost three decades ago and said that they were currently facing a negative fallout on the environment and health. ‘’This has forced some of the countries like France, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Romania etc. to ban GM food,’’ Mr. Nagendra added.

Referring to farmers’ agitation in Karnataka at the time of the introduction of BT Cotton, Mr. Nagendra said that there was widespread opposition to it and a movement was launched under M.D. Nanjunadaswamy who dissuaded farmers from cultivating transgenic crops and uprooted BT cotton from their fields.

The KRRS pointed out that in 2010, there were attempts to introduce BT Brinjal but the government was forced to backtrack on the issue following widespread protests by the farmers. It said the multinational companies were persisting with their efforts to get GM crops introduced in India and it should be opposed at all costs.

The companies propagating the use of transgenic crops including BT cotton and scientists supportive of the move, had launched a propaganda stating that it would be beneficial to farmers as the transgenic crop was resistant to mites and insects, would require less insecticides and the yield would be higher. But the current state of affairs is such that the use of pesticides and insecticides has increased while the yield has declined, said Mr. Nagendra.

KRRS also expressed opposition to the decision of the authorities in Ballari district to consider nearly 11,000 acres as as B Kharab land and handing it over to the forest department for afforestation.

Mr. Nagendra said about 4,000 to 6,000 farmers across 14 villages in Sandur taluk of Ballari have been practising agriculture for generations. Farmers have availed loans from financial institutions like banks and were eking out a living but the local authorities were in the process of handing it over to the Forest Department and the move should be rescinded by the government, Mr. Nagendra added and cautioned of an agitation against it.

