KRRS opposes handing over land to JSW in Ballari at a low price

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene (Green Brigade) have condemned the Karnataka government’s decision to sell 3,667 acres of government land to JSW Steel Limited at ₹1.22 lakh per acre.

KRRS president H.R. Basavarajappa, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday, said when the actual market value of land in Ballari was over ₹1 crore per acre, the government had decided to hand it over to the private company at a throwaway price. “It is like giving land free of cost,” he said.

Minister for Heavy Industries M.B. Patil had defended the government’s decision, stating that the company would invest ₹90,000 crore and create 50,000 jobs. “Let the government release a white paper on the jobs created by companies that got land from the government all these years,” he stated.

Mr. Basavarajappa recalled that when the previous BJP government decided to hand over the land at a low price, the Congress party, which was in opposition, had opposed it. “Now the Congress is defending what it had opposed earlier. If they have sense of responsibility the Congress should backtrack from the decision,” he demanded.

Further, he said the government created land banks by acquiring farmlands. “When such lands are allotted to industrialists, the government should ensure that land losers get a share in the profit earned by the investor. We urge the government to pass such a l law,” he said.

