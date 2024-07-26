KRRS opposes govt. proposal to establish Cauvery Brindavan Amusement Park

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has opposed the State government’s proposal to revive its ‘Disneyland’ project at KRS reservoir near here under the name Cauvery Brindavan Amusement Park.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Friday, KRRS leader Badagalapura Nagendra said the government had earlier dropped the project in the face of public opposition.

Claiming that the establishment of the proposed amusement park requires acquisition of 198 acres in addition to the existing quantum of land, Mr. Nagendra said the KRRS will never accept the acquisition of fertile agricultural land around KRS for the purpose of setting up a park.

He urged the government to elicit public opinion before going ahead with the project. A memorandum will be submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar when they will arrive at KRS on July 29 to offer ‘bagina’ to the reservoir that has reached its full reservoir level.

Budget criticised

Mr. Nagendra also criticised the Union Budget present by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday by claiming that the proposals were aimed only at “saving the government” by offering “sops” to key National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies – Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and JD(U) The Budget presented this year lacks farsightedness, Mr. Nagendra rued.

Pointing out that Budget features no programmes to stop farmer suicides, Mr. Nagendra accused the Narendra Modi government of “failing to keep its word” by ignoring the commitment given to Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders in December 2021.

The BJP-led government had assured the leaders of Samyukta Kisan Morcha to consider the demand of the farmers for compulsory Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops, stopping privatisation of power sector, besides compensation to families of farmers who died during the agitation.

Though farmers should have been accorded priority in a country, where agriculture was the primary occupation of the people, the government appears to have relegated agriculture sector to the secondary level, he said. Even though the Niti Aayog has expressed concern over the problems of the agriculture sector, the Modi government does not appear to be bothered about the farmers, he said.

With a view to expand and strengthen KRRS, a resolution was adopted at its recent farmers’ martyrs’ day held at Yaragatti in Belagavi to have a member in every family and a worker in every village.