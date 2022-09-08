KRRS, Hasiru Sene to stage protest on Sept. 12

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene will hold protests across the State on September 12 opposing the contentious Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, said H.R. Basavarajappa, State president of KRRS.

Addressing a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, Mr. Basavarajappa said the Centre had tabled the Bill in Parliament and it had been referred to the standing committee. “We have been opposing the Bill. During the 16-month-long protest against anti-farmers laws, the Centre had assured the protesters that it would not table this controversial Bill. However, it did not stand by its promise,” he alleged.

The Bill, which proposes to amend the Electricity Act, 2003, would privatise the electricity supply and it would be against the farmers’ interests. “The farmers will stage protests in all taluk and district centres on September 12. If the government did not withdraw the Bill, the protest would be intensified in the coming days,” he said.

He also alleged that the State government had not responded to the woes of farmers, who lost their crops due to heavy rain. “When farmers are suffering from loss and people are facing the fury of heavy rains, the State government is holding the celebration. On the other hand, the Congress is busy with its yatra. Nobody is concerned about the plight of common man,” he said.