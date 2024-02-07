KRRS-Hasiru Sene seeks removal of Water Resources Minister for not heeding pleas to implement Mahadayi project

February 07, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Seeking a permanent solution to floods in the Benni Halla, early implementation of the Mahadayi project and the fulfilment of various other demands, Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha and Hasiru Sene will launch a Bengaluru Chalo on February 12.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, State president of the Raita Sangha and Hasiru Sene Vasudev Meti said that farmers want the State government to withdraw the three farm laws implemented during the previous BJP regime.

“This apart, farmers want the government to waive farm loans they have availed themselves of from nationalised banks and credit cooperative societies. The government should fix crop compensation of ₹25,000 per hectare,” he said.

Mr. Meti said that repeated pleas to the government have not yielded any results, particularly with regard to irrigation and drinking water projects such as the Mahadayi project. As the Water Resources Minister is not responding positively to the pleas of farmers, he should be dropped and instead, an active legislator should be made the Minister, he demanded.

He said that the Benni Halla, when in spate, caused crop damage on a regular basis and till date, a comprehensive project aimed at preventing such damage and ensuring the efficient use of the water available in the stream has not been chalked out.

The sangha also wants the government to increase the height of the Almatti Reservoir from 519 m to 524 m and construct a balancing reservoir at Navali in the wake of the problem of silt formation in the Tungabhadra Reservoir, he said.

Mr. Meti said that around 2,000 farmers from Dharwad district along with several thousand farmers from across the State will be participating in the Benglauru Chalo.

District president Mallikarjun Kunnur, vice-president Hazrat Ali Jodamani and others were present.