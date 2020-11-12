KRRS, Hasiru Sene plan agitation against new laws

HUBBALLI

12 November 2020 00:45 IST

Opposing the Ordinance issued by the State government for giving effect to the new amendments to the Land Reforms Act and what they said other anti-farmer moves, the Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha and Hasiru Sene is all set to launch a State-wide agitation.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, State president of KRRS and Hasiru Sene Badagalapur Nagendra said that by bringing in Ordinance to facilitate amendments to the APMC Act and the Land Reforms Act, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had “served poison” to farmers of the State.

Mr. Nagendra said that Mr. Yediyurappa, who had taken oath in the name of farmers, was acting exactly against the interests of farmers and the sangha would vehemently oppose the Ordinance and what he said other anti-farmer moves of the BJP-led government in the State.

Mr. Nagendra said that many sugar mills had not paid pending bills to farmers and urged the government to immediately take steps get pending bills paid to farmers. He also urged the government to fix FRP of ₹ 3,500 per tonne of sugarcane immediately.

Taking exception to the reported meagre grants towards flood relief to the State by the Union government, he sought to know why the Union government was meting out injustice to the State, when it [the State] contributed a great deal through taxes to the Central Exchequer.

Farmer leader Chamarasa Malipatil and others were present.