KRRS faction seeks probe into Kodihalli Chandrashekar issue

This follows sting operation by television channel

Condemning the alleged dealings by farmers’ leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar in the name of farmers, a faction of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) led by Badagalapura Nagendra staged a demonstration in Mysuru on Saturday seeking a probe into the reported dealings by Mr. Chandashekar as brought out in a sting operation by a television channel.

The activists of KRRS faction gathered in front of Law Court complex in Mysuru and sought action against Mr. Kodihalli Chandrashekar and others involved in the alleged deal to end the KSRTC employees’ strike of April 2021.

Mr. Nagendra described Mr. Chandrashekar as a “self-proclaimed” leader of KRRS, who had “misused” the symbolic green towel, to enter into alleged deals to end the strike by KSRTC workers union that he led and farmers’ agitation in the national capital.

In a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Mr. Nagendra has sought a probe either by the CBI or a sitting High Court judge into the alleged deals involving Mr. Chandrashekar. He has also sought action as per law against the others from the Government’s side, who were involved in the “deal”.

He said the KRRS, which was started by people with commitment to the welfare of farmers, had periodically removed people, who were misusing the green towel for their “selfish” purposes.