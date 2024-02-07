KRRS demands pro-farmer Budget

February 07, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MYSURU

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has called for a pro-farmers Budget from the State government.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, Badagalpura Nagendra, president of KRRS, said a convention commemorating late M.D. Nanjundaswamy, will be held in Bengaluru on February 10 where the farmers will press for their demands.

Mr. Nagendra said the convention will pass a slew of resolutions at the convention and seek pro-farmer initiatives. It will be attended by farmers from across the State and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who will also be apprised of the farmers’ demands, he added.

The mega farmers convention will be a befitting tribute to M.D. Nanjunadaswamy, who was instrumental in creating farmers as a class transcending the caste and ensuring that they come together for their cause. He advocated the farmers’ cause throughout his life.

On the Budget, Mr. Nagendra said the agricultural sector was plagued by crisis and the unprecedented drought in the State had added to the woes of the farmers. He said the budget should ensure schemes to help bail out farmers from the crisis and called for permanent measures to handle vagaries of nature such as drought.

A set of resolutions will be passed during the convention including a withdrawal of amendment to the APMC Act, Land Reforms Amendment Act, Prohibition of Cattle Slaughter Act, etc.