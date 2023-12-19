KRRS demands loan waiver

December 19, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has urged the government to announce a loan waiver to help farmers tide over their financial distress.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, KRRS leader Badagalpura Nagendra said that the farmers were suffering from crop loss on the one hand and were hit by the increase in cultivation cost both of which had depleted their income. He said farmers were sliding below the poverty line in the State and hence a loan waiver was essential. Over 90% of the State was affected by drought this year which had compounded their misery.

Mr. Nagendra said government should formulate a policy to ensure pension for farmers aged 60 years and above, for life. Besides, government should ensure education for children of farmers to enable them to supplement their income through other means.

Mr. Nagendra urged the government to nominate only a specialist well-versed in the field of agriculture, as the chairman of the Agriculture Price Commission. He said those with political background or influence will not be able to address the issues plaguing farmers.

The KRRS will also celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of late K.S. Puttanaiah on December 23 and recall his contribution to the farmers’ struggle. The event will be held at Raichur and it will coincide with the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Charan Singh who was pro-farmer, said Mr. Nagendra.