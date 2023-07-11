KRRS demands increase in support price for copra 

July 11, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MYSURU

Contending that the minimum support price (MSP) for copra fixed by the Centre was far less than the cost of cultivation, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has sought an immediate increase in the MSP and financial assistance by the State government.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Tuesday, KRRS leader Badagalpura Nagendra said coconut farmers in the 15 districts of the State, where coconut trees are grown, were in distress in view of the collapse in prices of copra.

Both the Centre and State should immediately come forward to purchase copra at a fair price and provide relief to the farmers, he said.

While the price of copra in the open market last year was ₹19,000 per quintal, it had collapsed to ₹7,500 per quintal this year. As per the State government’s calculations, the cost of cultivation itself was ₹16,760 per quintal. But, the Centre had announced a MSP of just ₹11,700, he lamented.

He urged the Centre to immediately intervene in the matter and increase the MSP to ₹20,000 per quintal while the State government should come forward to purchase copra by extending an additional subsidy of ₹5,000 per quintal, he said.

A round-table conference of coconut farmers from different parts of the State will be held at Tiptur in Tumakuru district on July 24, where a decision on the future course of action will be taken, he said.

With regard to the Budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had given priority to implementation of the guarantee schemes without affecting financial discipline, Mr. Nagendra said. The compulsion to implement the guarantee schemes had also led to a reduction in funds for a few sectors. However, the Budget has managed to ensure financial discipline amid the challenges, he said.

