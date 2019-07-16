KRRS criticises MLAs

Alleging that the resignation submitted by Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs was against the principles of democracy, the activists of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) staged a protest in the city on Tuesday.

Addressing the protest meet, H.R. Basavarajappa, working president of KRRS, said that instead of responding to the problems faced by the farmers owing to drought and slump in the price of agricultural produce, the MLAs have submitted resignation to their posts. Terming it as an insult to the voters, he said that the law-makers in Karnataka have been “reduced to purchasable commodities.”

Mr. Basavarajappa said that JD(S), Congress and BJP leaders “have turned a blind to the problems of the common people and were busy in fulfilling their selfish ends.” Alleging that the hunger for power had paved the way for political uncertainty in Karnataka, he said that to avoid the repetition of such incidents in future, the laws against defection should be strengthened.

The protesters expressed their ire against the political uncertainty prevailing in the State by burning the effigy of Congress, JD(S) and BJP. Vehicular movement at Shivappa Nayaka Circle was disrupted for sometime owing to the protest.