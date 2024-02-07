KRRS criticises Centre, seeks release of grants to State and compensation to farmers

February 07, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Yadgir

Honorary president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) Chamaras Malipatil has criticized the Union government for not releasing grants to the State and compensation to farmers in distress.

He was addressing a press conference in Raichur on Wednesday.

Mr. Malipatil said that the Union government is discriminating against the State in releasing grants and compensation to farmers, although the people have sent 25 members [of the BJP] to Parliament. There has been no justice so far for the people due to the negligent attitude of the Union government, he added.

“A majority of the taluks in the State, particularly those in Kalyan Karnataka, have suffered great loss due to severe drought. And, the State government has submitted a memorandum to the Union government requesting it to release compensation. However, the Union government has not taken steps to attend to the grievances of the people, especially farmers, and release compensation as demanded,” he said and urged the Centre to release compensation and grants for development works immediately.

A farmers conference will be held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Saturday in memory of farmers leader M.D. Nanjundaswamy to mark his birth anniversary, he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the programme, in which farmers leader Badagalapur Nagendra, Political Adviser to Chief Minister and MLA B.R. Patil and MLA Darshan Puttannaiah will participate.

Mr. Malipatil said that a memorandum has been submitted to the Chief Minister seeking the inclusion in the State Budget to be presented on February 14 of programmes that have to be implemented for the welfare of farmers.

Mallanagouda Dinni, Budayya Swamy, Ravikumar and Prabhakar Patil were present at the press conference.