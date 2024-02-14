GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KRRS condemns Centre’s alleged high-handedness against farmers in Delhi

February 14, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has condemned the Centre’s alleged highhandedness against the protesting farmers in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Wednesday, KRRS leader Badagalapura Nagendra said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has proved yet again that it was ‘anti-farmer’ by putting up barriers against the farmers’ march in Delhi and even resorting to their caning.

He recalled that the BJP government at the Centre had similiarly tried to “suppress” the farmers’ agitation in 2020. After 383-day-long agitation, the Centre buckled under pressure and promised certain welfare measures for the farmers including introduction of a law guaranteeing minimum support price for withdrawing their protest.

When the promise was not fulfilled, the farmers have mobilised themselves for an agitation to ask the government to implement the same. “They (Centre) could have given them the reasons for the delay. But, unfortunately, they have resorted to their old approach by stopping the farmers march and caning them”, he lamented.

Condemning the Centre’s approach against the farmers, Mr. Nagendra said the KRRS will hold a meeting on working out the modalities for their participation in the nationwide bandh planned by the Samyukta Kishan Morcha in the regard on February 16.

