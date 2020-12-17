KRRS calls on actors, Mutt heads to back farmers’ stir

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Hasiru Sene have called upon film artists and heads of Mutts in Karnataka to back the farmers’ protest against the farm Bills.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, president of KRRS and Hasiru Sene Badagalapura Nagendra sought to question actors whether they were not bothered about the difficulties faced by farmers. He said it was the “duty” of the farmers to support them out of “gratitude” for the food they eat”.

He said the heads of Mutts, who arrange “Anna Dasohas”, should also come forward and back the farmers. The Mutt heads had taken the initiative to provide free education to children of farmers, who had committed suicide. Now, it is time for the Mutt heads to support the farmers in their stir.

Mr. Nagendra said the farmers’ strike had received support from not only NRIs, but also a string of eminent personalities and sportspersons, who had returned Padma awards as well as other national awards.