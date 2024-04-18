KRRS calls for voting against BJP

April 18, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) called for overthrowing the BJP government at the Centre in the 2024 elections for what it termed as “betrayal” of farmers interest.

Writer Devanur Mahadev released a leaflet of KRRS which spelled out as to why the BJP should not get a third term and said that the plight of the farmers has changed for the worse under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Though Mr.Modi had promised to double the income of the farmers, he choose to withdraw subsidies on various agricultural inputs as a result of which the cost of cultivation increased while the farmers income declined.

The KRRS said though Mr. Modi had promised to implement the recommendations of Swaminathan Committee’s report on agriculture, it has been ignored while loan waiver too has not been announced.

This, the KRRS said, was in contrast to the gesture extended to industrialists wherein loans to the tune of nearly Rs.20 lakh crore, has been written off as bad debts.

Writer Devanur Mahadev referred to the concept of Viksit Bharat or Developed India by 2047 as envisaged by Mr.Modi and said that it was akin to a magician’s gimmick and sleight of hand.

The KRRS said that even the Janata Dal (Secular) having aligned with the BJP, has betrayed the interest of the farmers. Mr.Badagalpura Nagendra, president of KRRS, said the JD(S) had supported the various laws introduced by the BJP including the amendment to the Land Reforms Act, APMC Amendment Act, etc., all of which was inimical to the interest of farmers and agriculture. ‘’The JD(S) did not support the farmers agitation in Delhi and hence could not be termed as a party which was pro-farmers,” he added.

The KRRS said over four crore farmers had abandoned agriculture or migrated from villages to cities in search of jobs between 2016 and 2023 because cultivation was not a viable option while there were no jobs in the villages. The KRRS also opposed the corporatisation of agriculture under BJP and said that it was the final nail in the coffin of farmers with small land holdings.

Though the State was under unprecedented drought, the Union government had failed to extend any relief which has pushed farmers to the brink, according to KRRS.

