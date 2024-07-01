GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KRRS aims to enroll two crore members in next two years

Updated - July 01, 2024 07:51 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 07:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader Badagalapura Nagendra (second from left) addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Monday.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader Badagalapura Nagendra (second from left) addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has drawn chalked out a plan to enroll two crore members in the next two years as part of its strategy to expand and strengthen the farmers’ outfit.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Monday, KRRS leader Badagalapura Nagendra said the outfit plans to build a strong base of activists by passing a resolution to have a member from each family and an activist for every village” during the 45th Farmers’ Martyrs Day will be held on July 21 at Yaragatti in Belagavi.

The KRRS will also chalk out strategies for strengthening the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party in the State by contesting the impending elections to local bodies in the State.

KRRS will also devise plans of action against the anti-farmer policies of Centre and State government, Mr. Nagendra said.

