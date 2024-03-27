KRRS accuses Centre of doing nothing for farmers

March 27, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Yadgir

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sanga (KRRS) has accused the BJP government at the Centre of doing nothing to protect the interests of farmers.

Addressing a press conference in Raichur on Wednesday, honorary president of KRRS Chamaras Malipatil said that the Modi government has completely failed to protect the interests of farmers.

There is no proper programme to increase the income from farm produce, as promised, he said.

“We have been urging the government to fix minimum support price for farm produce and implement the Swaminathan report as well. But the government at the Centre has not heard grievances of farmers. Therefore, KRRS will plan to create awareness among farmers and general public through continuous programmes and will explain to them how the Union government has cheated farmers and why votes should be cast in a proper manner,” he said.

He said that Mr. Modi has been protecting the interests of industrialists and waived ₹14 lakh crore loan taken by corporate companies.

Members Ravi Kiran Punacha, Prabhakar Patil Budayya Swamy, Devraj Naik and Nagaratna were present.

