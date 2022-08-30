KRMSS demands deferment of semester classes to October 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking exception to the Government Order on beginning classes for the first semester students from September 1, Karnataka Rajya Mahavidyalaya Shikshak Sangha (KRMSS) has demanded postponement of the commencement of classes to October 1 in the interest of the students.

Addressing press persons in Hubballi on Tuesday, State President of KRMSS Prof. Raghu Akmanchi, syndicate member of Karnatak University Sandeep Budihal and others cited practical problems with regard to starting the classes as the academic calendar of various universities in Karnataka was different and in several colleges, examinations would begin in the month of September.

Prof. Raghu Akmanchi said that while in Karnatak University the examinations for 2, 4 and 6 th semesters had begun in the last week of August, in some universities of the State, classes were being conducted for the students of 2, 4 and 6 th semesters. “Beginning of the classes from September 1 for first semester students would mean that they have to be conducted along with conducting examination for students of other semesters. So, we urge the government to postpone the commencement of the classes to October 1,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also urged the government to take steps to initiate the promotion process for lecturers of private aided colleges as has been done for the government first grade colleges in the State as per UGC guidelines of 2009 and 2016. “The government should also take steps to initiate the promotion process for the principals of government and aided colleges, which has been pending for last 12 years,” he said.

Uniform pay structure

Referring to the ongoing agitation of Guest Lecturers of constituent colleges of Karnatak University in Dharwad, he said KRMSS would urge the government to come up with uniform pay structure for all the universities in the State.

“As of now, different pay structures are being followed by different universities leading to disparities in remuneration being paid to guest lecturers and teaching assistants. A uniform pay structure would help remove these disparities,” he said.

Prof. Akmanchi said that the agitation by guest lecturers of Karnatak University had been going on for 20 days and the Vice Chancellor should immediately take positive steps to resolve the issue in the interest of the teachers and also of the students. An amicable settlement should be arrived at, instead of prolonging the deadlock, he said.

KRMSS would also urge the government to bring all the colleges started before 1995 run by general management boards and colleges of SC/ST management started before 2005 under grant-in-aid scheme. The Sangha would also urge the government to take steps to fill up the vacant but sanctioned posts in government and aided colleges in the state, he said.