Krishne Gowda murder: Accused have been identified, says Hassan SP

August 10, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Hassan police have identified the accused involved in the murder of Krishne Gowda, a granite businessman, and have formed five teams to nab them.

Krishne Gowda, 55, who had identified with the Janata Dal (Secular) party, was found murdered in front of his granite firm in the industrial layout on the outskirts of Hassan on Wednesday. The assailants, who had come in a car, attacked him and left the place around 1.30 p.m.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar informed the media on Thursday that the motive behind the murder was financial, not political. “Accused have been identified and five teams are working on the case,” he said.

JD(S) legislators C.N. Balakrishna, H.P. Swaroop Prakash, JD(S) leader Bhavani Revanna and Congress leaders paid their last respects to Krishne Gowda. Ms. Bhavani Revanna, speaking to the media, urged the police to nab the accused involved in the murder. She also expressed concern over the increase in the number of murders in recent days.

