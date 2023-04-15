Krishnaraja: Supporters of Ramdas stage dharna as tension mounts over ticket allocation

April 15, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MYSURU

Supporters of S.A. Ramdas of the BJP who is seeking a re-election from Krishnaraja gathered in large numbers in front of his residence in the city on Saturday and raised slogans demanding the party ticket for him.

There are speculations that the party may drop Mr. Ramdas who has been elected four times from the Brahmin and Lingayat-dominated Krishnaraja and may allot the ticket to the city BJP president T.S.Srivatsa or H.A. Rajeev though nothing is official yet.

This is for the second time that his supporters gathered in large numbers in as many days and Mr. Ramdas appealed to them to retain their composure. An emotional Ramdas said he has been a loyal party worker and though 12 people have been elected as MLAs in the past, he was the only one remaining in the party where as others were ‘’guests’’, thus underlining his commitment to the BJP.

‘’Though some parties have contacted me, I have told them not to expect me’’, said Mr. Ramdas without naming any political party. He said despite winning four times he was not considered for a Cabinet berth multiple times but has not complained about it. ‘’I consider the party to be my second mother and will not go against it’’, he said.

Addressing the gathering in front of his house Mr. Ramdas said he has made his submission before the party high command and sought a ticket on the basis of the development works undertaken by him. He said he will also not go against the wishers of his supporters and left the option open on his future course of action in case he was denied a ticket.