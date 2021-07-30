Krishna sees reduced inflow

Belagavi

30 July 2021 00:51 IST

Another sunny day in Belagavi and South Maharashtra

Another sunny day in Belagavi and South Maharashtra meant reduced inflow into the Krishna and its tributaries in North Karnataka on Thursday.

Water release into the Krishna and its tributaries has reduced to 3.43 lakh cusecs. Outflow from Alamatti was around 4 lakh cusecs.

Inflow into the Renuka Sagar Dam on the Malaprabha was 4,909 cusecs and outflow 5,094 cusecs. The dam has 27 tmcft of water against the gross storage capacity of 37.73 tmcft.

In the Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir on the Ghataprabha, inflow was measured at 17,260 cusecs and outflow 6,109 cusecs.

However, the problems remain.

As on Thursday, there are 45,908 persons in 141 relief centres.

As many as 146 houses have been completely damaged and 2,822 partially damaged.

Agriculture and horticulture crops have been damaged on 38,043 hectares of land.

Officials have shifted or rescued a total of 1.04 lakh persons and 4,469 head of cattle in 192 villages in the district.

As many as 21 bridges are still under water and they are expected to be thrown open for traffic by Friday.