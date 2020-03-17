Krishna Reddy quits Dy. Speaker’s post

Bengaluru

17 March 2020 15:58 IST

M. Krishna Reddy resigned the from the post of Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri accepted the resignation.

Mr, Reddy, who was elected to the Assembly from Chintamani in Chikkaballapur district on a JD(S) ticket, resigned following a decision by BJP legislators to move a no-confidence motion against him in the House on Tuesday.

He was unanimously elected Deputy Speaker in 2018 soon after the formation of the Congress-JD (S) coalition government in the State headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy.

K.R. Ramesh Kumar, who too was elected unanimously as the Speaker during the coalition government, quit the office soon after the BJP government came to power last year.

Mr. Kageri told the Legislative Assembly that Mr. Reddy had resigned from the post of Deputy Speaker and he had accepted it. Following this, Mr. Kageri said the question of moving the no-confidence motion does not arise.

The ruling BJP would fill the vacancy soon and it is expected to nominate Anand Mamani, representing Saundatti constituency in Belagavi district, to the post.