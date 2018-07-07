Krishna Reddy is Karnataka Deputy Speaker

Janata Dal (Secular) leader J.K. Krishna Reddy was unanimously elected Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar announced the MLA’s election. He was the only candidate to file nomination papers for the post.

Mr. Reddy, 51, was a member of the 13th Legislative Assembly, which was elected in 2008. He was elected to the Lower House from Chintamani constituency in Chickballapur district. He defeated M.C. Sudhakar, an Independent, in the 2018 elections. He was an agriculturist by profession.

Now, while the Speaker hails from Kolar district, the Deputy Speaker hails from the neighbouring Chickballapur district, which was earlier part of Kolar.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Leader of the Opposition B.S. Yeddyurappa and several other legislators congratulated Mr. Reddy on his election. Mr. Yeddyurappa said Mr. Reddy would conduct the House proceedings in a most transparent and non-partisan manner.

Later, the Deputy Speaker conducted the session smoothly and adjourned the House till Monday.