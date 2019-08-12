Krishna recedes slightly even as Tungabhadra starts raging in Karnataka

Diminished rainfall in the Krishna river catchment area on the Maharashtra side of the Western Ghats and in Belagavi district on Sunday resulted in floodwaters slightly receding in the Krishna basin. But trouble began for those on the banks of the Tungabhadra as the river began to roar following the downpour in its catchment area in the Malnad region.

Reduced rainfall brought succour to rescue operations in Belagavi. Most areas in Belagavi and Khanapur taluks remained dry on Sunday, though it rained in a few places in the evening.

Water release from the seven reservoirs of Maharashtra remained high at around 4.08 lakh cusecs. The resulting inflow into Almatti, that includes discharge from Krishna and its five tributaries and rainwater, was at the rate of 6.31 lakh cusecs. The outflow rate was 5.57 lakh cusecs. The inflow to Narayanpur was at the rate of 6.3 lakh cusecs, while the outflow was 6.26 lakh cusecs. Outflow from Malaprabha in Navilu Teertha dam fell to the rate of 51,000 cusecs, from 72,000 cusecs two days ago. Outflow from Hidkal dam on the Ghataprabha was at the rate of 52,320 cusecs, down from 55,000 cusecs two days ago.

As on Sunday evening, officials have shifted 1.98 lakh people from 44,952 families to safety in 341 villages in the district. Around 50,000 animals have been shifted while 87,624 people have gone to stay with relatives. There are around 11,000 people in the 371 relief centres (which also care for 32,000 animals) in the district alone. As many as 4,481 people from 905 families in 26 villages in Raichur have been evacuated so far.

Narayanappa Badiger, 75, of Sangal village died while trying to cross a stream. His body was recovered later. This is the ninth flood death in the district.

Close to the brim

Meanwhile, heavy inflow into the Tungabhadra reservoir at Munirabad in Koppal district brought the water level closer to the brim by Sunday afternoon, forcing the authorities to discharge over 2.5 lakh cusecs of water into the river.

The bridge over the river between Kampli and Gangavathi, and another bridge at Chikkahantakal in Gangavathi taluk, Koppal district, were submerged in the morning itself, cutting the physical connectivity between the vital towns in the region. Police personnel were deployed near the bridges to prevent people from attempting to cross them. Standing crops on large tracts of land were washed away in Koppal, Ballari and Raichur districts. Farmers in several villages in Koppal struggled to protect their green gram, pearl millet and other crops that were at the stage of harvesting.

Two Quick Response Teams, consisting of five members each, have been stationed at Harapanahalli and Sirguppa taluks to handle the flood situation.

Superior-quality Sona Masuri rice is grown in the Tungabhadra command area in Koppal, Ballari and Yadgir.