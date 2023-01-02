ADVERTISEMENT

Krishna Mense chosen for Gavankar Award

January 02, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra-based De Na Gavankar Memorial Committee has chosen Belagavi-based writer and activist Krishna Mense for the Gavankar Award for 2022.

Mr. Mense, octogenarian, has been championing the cause of farmers, farm and textile workers and women. He has also been a supporter of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement.

He has been active in the Gokak Mill workers agitation, the Hindalco workers protest and the Bandukwala protest in Khanapur.

Mr. Mense has written extensively about the ideologies of Satyashodhak Samaj of Mahatma Phule and nationalist writer Shamrao Desai. He founded two Marathi magazines, Hemant and Samyavadi.

His writings include travelogues and books on Ho Chi Min, Sri Basaveshwara, Sant Jnyaneshwar, Kittur Rani Channamma, B.R. Ambedkar, Buddhism and the Goa liberation movement.

