Krishna Joshi passes away

A teacher, journalist and Kannada activist, Krishna Joshi, who served Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Dharwad, for long in different capacities, passed away at a private hospital in Goa on Tuesday night. He was 76.

Krishna Joshi served the sangha as treasurer for two terms and was executive committee member for long. He participated in various Kannada agitations and actively coordinated various literary and cultural programmes. He has to his credit a unique record of having written nearly 80,000 letters on different issues.

A teacher by profession, Krishna Joshi served the KE Board’s School. He was instrumental in setting up the Uttar Karnataka Sainika Kalyana Samiti and also in the construction of a Kargil monument in Dharwad.

He is survived by a son and daughter.

Krishna Joshi was the elder brother of the former Additional Director-General of Doordarshan Mahesh Joshi.

The mortal remains were kept at Karnataka Vidhavardhaka Sangha for the public to pay their tributes for some time before the final rites were carried out at Hosayallapur graveyard on Wednesday.