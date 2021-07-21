Krishna inflow goes up

Belagavi

21 July 2021 22:30 IST

The inflow into the Krishna and its tributaries increased to around 63,000 cusecs due to heavy rain in Belagavi district also and some districts in adjoining Maharashtra on Wednesday. Officials, however, clarified that there was no threat of immediate floods. Villages on the river banks may see floods when the inflow crosses two lakh cusecs, an Irrigation Department officer said.

The bridge-cum-barrage in Kallol near Chikkodi came under water.

Rainfall in the Navaja region in Maharashtra was 148 mm, Mahabaleshwar 140 mm, Radha Nagari 130 mm and Koyna region witnessed rainfall of 109mm, sources said.

