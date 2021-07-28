Krishna continues to flood riverbank fields

YADGIR

28 July 2021 19:51 IST

The Krishna continued to flood fields with standing crops in Markal, Kollur, Tonnur and Goudur villages in Shahapur taluk as officials of the Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited are discharging water continuously from the Basavasagar Reservoir in Narayanpur in Hunsagi taluk in the district.

According to sources, the outflow from the reservoir into the Krishna was 3.86 lakh cusecs while inflow at the reservoir from Alamatti dam was 4.02 lakh cusecs at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The water level in the reservoir stands at 489.70 m against a full reservoir level of 492.25 m.

“Paddy and cotton crops in around 500 acres have been inundated by flood water in these villages,” Shivareddy Patil, a farmer from Kollur village, told The Hindu over phone.

Road connectivity between Raichur and Yadgir, also Kalaburagi, remained affected as the bridge constructed across the Krishna between Kollur in Shahapur taluk and Huvinadagi in Deodurg taluk in Raichur district was submerged by the Krishna waters.

Following this, the administration diverted vehicles from Yadgir and Kalaburagi to Raichur via Surpur and Tintini bridge by putting up a barricade near Kollur bridge.

Meanwhile, the Yadgir and Raichur district administrations have issued alerts to residents of villages on the banks of the Krishna not to venture into the river for fishing or any other reason.