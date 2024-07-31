ADVERTISEMENT

Krishna Byregowda alleges BJP misusing Governor’s office to dislodge Congress govt.

Published - July 31, 2024 07:34 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that the BJP was misusing the governor’s office to dislodge the Congress government in the state, Minister for Revenue Krishna Byregowda said that the Congress will fight legally as well as hit the streets to safeguard democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to presspersons at Doddathappale in Sakaleshpur taluk on Wednesday, the Minister said that the BJP had been making all efforts to dislodge the democratically elected Congress government in the State.

In the name of an investigation into the alleged scam in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, the Enforcement Directorate officials put pressure on the officials to name the Chief Minister in their statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The ED has become a political wing of the BJP. This is what they did in other states. Now, the BJP is misusing the governor’s office, which has been seeking reports from the government. We will move the Supreme Court and also hit the street to safeguard democracy,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also said that the Union Ministers from Karnataka were engaged in planning how to dislodge the Congress government. Instead, they should work towards getting approval for the Mekedatu project, the Kalasa-Banduri project, and getting funds for the Upper Bhadra project, he said.

Regarding the proposed padayatra on the MUDA scam, Mr. Byregowda said many BJP and JD(S) leaders had taken hundreds of sites and alternative lands by the MUDA. “If an investigation is held, the details of the sites and land they got from the MUDA will come out.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US