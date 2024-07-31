GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Krishna Byregowda alleges BJP misusing Governor’s office to dislodge Congress govt.

Published - July 31, 2024 07:34 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that the BJP was misusing the governor’s office to dislodge the Congress government in the state, Minister for Revenue Krishna Byregowda said that the Congress will fight legally as well as hit the streets to safeguard democracy.

Speaking to presspersons at Doddathappale in Sakaleshpur taluk on Wednesday, the Minister said that the BJP had been making all efforts to dislodge the democratically elected Congress government in the State.

In the name of an investigation into the alleged scam in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, the Enforcement Directorate officials put pressure on the officials to name the Chief Minister in their statement.

“The ED has become a political wing of the BJP. This is what they did in other states. Now, the BJP is misusing the governor’s office, which has been seeking reports from the government. We will move the Supreme Court and also hit the street to safeguard democracy,” he said.

He also said that the Union Ministers from Karnataka were engaged in planning how to dislodge the Congress government. Instead, they should work towards getting approval for the Mekedatu project, the Kalasa-Banduri project, and getting funds for the Upper Bhadra project, he said.

Regarding the proposed padayatra on the MUDA scam, Mr. Byregowda said many BJP and JD(S) leaders had taken hundreds of sites and alternative lands by the MUDA. “If an investigation is held, the details of the sites and land they got from the MUDA will come out.”

