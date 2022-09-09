Krishna Bajpai takes charge

ADVERTISEMENT

Krishna Bajpai took charge as Regional Commissioner of Kalaburagi Revenue Division here on Friday.

Mr. Bajpai is a 2010 batch IAS officer, hailing from Uttar Pradesh. He has a post-graduate degree in Electrical Engineering. He served as Director for Electronic Delivery of Citizens Services, DPAR (e-Governance), Deputy Commissioner of Haveri and also Managing Director of North Western Karnataka Road transport Corporation (NWKRTC).

He was welcomed by Additional Commissioner of Public Instructions Garima Panwar and Assistant Commissioner Mona Raut at the office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bajpai also took additional charge as Secretary of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), as the post was vacant after Venkatesh Kumar was transferred.