Krishna appeals to Shivakumar to end padayatra

Bengaluru

12 January 2022 23:13 IST

Former Chief Minister and BJP leader S.M. Krishna has appealed to KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar to end the Congress padayatra on Mekedatu issue in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

In a letter to Mr. Shivakumar Mr. Krishna appealed to the Congress leader to end the padayatra in the interest of public health and also in the background of the BJP Government, led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, agreeing to implement the project.

Mr. Krishna, who had been invited by Mr. Shivakumar to participate in the padayatra, thanked him for the invitation. He said he was fully in favour of implementation of Mekedatu project.

Advertising

Advertising

“However, I would also want to draw your attention to the untold miseries being caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic which is emerging in different forms to haunt hamanity,” he said.

Mr. Krishna’s letter is being watched curiously in political circles as the veteran leader, who is also a close relative of Mr. Shivakumar, has mentored him in politics.