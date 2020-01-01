Karnataka

Krishik Sangha to stage protest on Saturday

The Udupi Zilla Krishik Sangha would be organising a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here on Saturday seeking the fulfilment of various demands of farmers of the district. Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, sangha president Ramakrishna Sharma Bantakal said that the State government should waive loans taken by farmers from not just cooperative and nationalised banks but also from other sources. At present, the government was giving crop loans for paddy. This should be extended to horticultural crops too, he said.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) should be extended to all agricultural activities.

Appropriate action should be taken to protect crops from attack by wild animals, he said.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2020

