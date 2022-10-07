Krishi Mela to be conducted from November 3 to 6  

The theme for the fair organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) will be ‘agricultural start-ups’ 

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 07, 2022 23:05 IST

Preparation for Krishi Mela under way in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

This year’s Krishi Mela will be organised from November 3 to 6 at the Gandhi Vignana Krishi Kendra (GKVK) campus in Yelahanka. The theme of the fair organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) will be agricultural start-ups. The annual fair is organised to provide insight to farmers about latest technological advancements, new crops and changing climactic conditions.  

“The theme of the mela this year is agricultural start-ups. We want youngsters, entrepreneurs and start-ups to get more involved in the agricultural sector,” said K.C. Narayana Swamy, Vice Chancellor, UAS. Along with nine new varieties of crops, a total of 38 agricultural technologies will be released this year. The new crops include varieties of paddy which can be harvested in 120 to 125 days, hybrid maize, short duration variety field bean and others.  

There will also be expert sessions about the benefits of integrated crop patterns to avoid monocropping. The agricultural achievers will also be awarded under three categories — State, district and taluk level awards.  

This year, the mela will start at 10 a.m. and go on till 6 p.m. in the evening and a crowd of around 15,000 people are expected every day. The mela will also be livestreamed on YouTube.  

