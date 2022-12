December 02, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

A two-day Krishi Mela showcasing new agricultural technologies and new varieties of paddy was inaugurated at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra at VC Farm in Mandya on Friday. The farmers were apprised of the benefits of the new paddy varieties in terms of higher yield. Melukote MLA C.S.Puttaraju who inaugurated the Krishi Mela urged the farmers to harness the latest technologies besides interacting frequently with scientists if agriculture was to be economically viable.