Krishi mela inaugurated

A three- day Krishi Mela was began at the campus of University of Agriculture Science in Raichur on Saturday. Sri Sidda Totendra Shivacharyaru of Korisiddeshwar Mutt at Nalwar inaugurated the event.

Sidda Totendra Swami, who has expressed a serious concern about farmers’ suicides, said governments, scientists and officials of Agriculture and other associated departments should find out scientific and effective solutions on several agrarian problems faced by farmers at large and put in collective efforts to bring down farmer suicide incidents, that are being reported across the State and the country.

“India is called an agriculture-dominated country. However, the condition of the farmers in the country is quite pathetic. They are still struggling to get merely what they have invested in every crop. Sometimes, however, they fail to earn even half of the money they spend owing to shortage of rainfall and other problems such as low prices of products in the open market. Therefore, the persons who are responsible should arrive at a proper solution to farmers problems to prevent suicides,” he appealed.

K.N. Kattimani, VC, appealed to farmers to make use the suggestions and guidance from university and department officials to make agriculture more profitable.