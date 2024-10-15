ADVERTISEMENT

Krishi Mela in Shivamogga from October 18 to 21

Published - October 15, 2024 07:15 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences will hold a four-day Krishi Mela at the Agriculture College campus at Navule in Shivamogga from October 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

R.C. Jagadish, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said in a press conference in Shivamogga on Tuesday, that the focus of the Krishi Mela would be on cultivating quality food. Successful agriculturists from seven districts within the limits of the university would be felicitated as part of the event.

The exhibition would include a technology park, stalls to spread awareness on integrated farming, horticulture-hydroponics, floriculture, cultivation of pulses, millets, watershed development, and dairy, among others, he said. The experts will hold special sessions on the value addition of areca and spices. “We will also hold an interaction with scientists, progressive farmers, and resource persons,” he added.

K.T. Gurumurthy, director (Extension), Hemla Naik, dean (Education), and D. Thippesh, dean (Agriculture) were present at the press conference.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US