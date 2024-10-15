Krishi Mela in Shivamogga from October 18 to 21

Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences will hold a four-day Krishi Mela at the Agriculture College campus at Navule in Shivamogga from October 18.

R.C. Jagadish, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said in a press conference in Shivamogga on Tuesday, that the focus of the Krishi Mela would be on cultivating quality food. Successful agriculturists from seven districts within the limits of the university would be felicitated as part of the event.

The exhibition would include a technology park, stalls to spread awareness on integrated farming, horticulture-hydroponics, floriculture, cultivation of pulses, millets, watershed development, and dairy, among others, he said. The experts will hold special sessions on the value addition of areca and spices. “We will also hold an interaction with scientists, progressive farmers, and resource persons,” he added.

K.T. Gurumurthy, director (Extension), Hemla Naik, dean (Education), and D. Thippesh, dean (Agriculture) were present at the press conference.