Krishi Mela in Dharwad from Saturday

University of Agricultural Sciences will host the four-day event

University of Agricultural Sciences will host the four-day event

University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) Dharwad will host a four-day Krishi Mela to showcase various developments in the farm sector and farm technologies in Dharwad from Saturday.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of UAS Dharwad R. Basavarajappa told presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday that the Krishi Mela being organised with the theme, Agriculture Technologies for Doubling Farmers Income, will be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, at 11.30 a.m.

The Krishi Mela is being held after a gap of two years because of COVID-19 and related restrictions. Exhibition of agricultural inputs, farm machinery, organic farming, hi-tech horticulture, integrated farming system, Home Science, cottage industries, bakery products, medicinal and aromatic plants and animal husbandry will be organised, apart from consultation to farmers by farm scientists.

Prof. Basavarajappa said that to educate farmers on value-addition to crops for better returns, the university has invited resource persons from across the country. This apart, food processing units too have been invited to participate in the farm fair and the effort is to create a link between them and farmers, he said.

The Krishi Mela attracts lakhs of people from across North Karnataka and neighbouring States. This time, it will have 184 hi-tech stalls, 364 general stalls, 21 machinery stalls, 27 food stalls, 54 livestock display stalls and nine field stalls.

The Krishi Mela will have sessions and stalls on nutri cereals – production, value addition and marketing, bio-fertilizers and bio-pesticides, integrated crop, nutrient, pest and disease management, rabi crop technologies, rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge, hi-tech horticulture, fruits and flowers show, nutri-garden, terrace garden and vertical garden, improved water management practice for higher yield and water conservation, conservation of resources through integrated watershed development, soil fertility and conservation of soil health, use of improved farm equipment and drone in agriculture, farmers innovations, dialogue with progressive farmers and farm women, farm advisory services by experts, animal husbandry, exhibition of breeds and fodder crops technologies, community science technologies for empowerment of women.

Prof. Basavarajappa said that seven progressive farmers and farm women each chosen from seven districts under the jurisdiction of UAS Dharwad will be honoured with the Shreshta Krishika and the Shreshta Krishika Mahile awards during the event.

This apart, the university has instituted an award in the name of poet Channaveera Kanavi and it will be conferred on those who have penned poems on farming, he said.

Director of Extension P.S. Hugar, Director of Research P.L. Patil and others were present.