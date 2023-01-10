ADVERTISEMENT

Krishi Mela during Chikkamagaluru Habba

January 10, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Hassan:

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru district administration will hold a Krishi Mela and exhibition on the occasion of Chikkamagaluru Habba to be held between January 18 and 22, said Chikkamagaluru Zilla Panchayat CEO G. Prabhu.

In a meeting on the preparations for the event in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday, the officer said the exhibition would include models representing the rich culture, heritage of the district, besides information related to agriculture, dairy sector, sericulture, social forestry, education, and women’s empowerment, among other issues.

The exhibition would be set up in an area spread over 1.5 lakh sq.ft. It would include more than 300 shops. A flower show would be held on 1.5 acres of land, he said. Senior officers of various departments discussed the space required to exhibit their tableaus at the venue.

Sports

The sports committee of Chikkamagaluru Habba has organised several sports events to encourage participation of youths and women. Sports events will be held between January 13 and 21. The district administration has also planned a walkathon in the city on January 12 to spread the message of the festival.

