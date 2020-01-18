Krishi mela begins at UAS-D campus

The three=day annual krishi mela began on a colourful note on the University of Agricutural Sciences- Dharwad (UAS-D) campus here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the event, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the farming sector is facing a crisis and the Union government has launched several schemes to empower the farmers.

“Today, nearly 58% of the workforce is engaged in the farm sector for livelihood even as the farm sectors share in GDP stands at 16-18%.”

The government intends to bring down the number of people engaged in the agriculture by creating alternative employment opportunities in the allied sectors in the rural areas. In last five years the investment for rural development has been increased by 400% in the last five years, he said.

Mr. Joshi pointed out that the Union government has taken steps to implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee.

The government has set the target of doubling farmers income by 2022-23. To achive this goal the government would launch more schemes in the upcoming budget, he said.

Taking a dig at those allegedly spreading lies over the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, he said ₹17, 210 crore was distributed among 5 crore farmers and Dharwad district alone has received ₹150 crore under this scheme this year.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi has said there is a seminar for announcing the support price for groundnut. A decision to this affect will be taken at the meeting of the Cabinet Sub=Committee within four days.

He further stated that the blueprint of a mega project to raise the groundwater table was ready and it will be implemented soon. The Union government has promised ₹800 crore for this purpose.

The loss of soil fertility is a major challenge owing to excessive use of chemicals. This is causing serious health problems in society owing to presence of poisonous contents in the vegitables. Agricultural scientists should help find solutions and the farmers too need to think seriously over this issue. Farmers should not compromise with their social responsibility in the wake of earning more money, he said.

Mr. Savadi also released books brought out by the UAS- D on this occasion. Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, Mines and Geology Minister C.C. Patil, Large and Medium industries Minister Jagadish Shettar spoke. UAS-D Vice-Chancellor M.B. Chetti, and others were present.