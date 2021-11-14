Krishi Mela attracts three lakh visitors on day three

The number of visitors to the ongoing Krishi Mela being organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru on its GKVK campus nearly doubled with over three lakh people visiting it on Saturday.

Besides, 12.96 lakh persons watched the event through digital platform.

The four-day mela had seen an attendance of over 60,000 on day one on Thursday and 1.7 lakh on the second day. The footfall would have been much higher if there was no slush due to rains, said the organisers.

They are also expecting a large number of visitors on Sunday, the last day of the event.

Also 703 farmers obtained the facility to hold consultations with subject experts on various issues related to agriculture and allied subjects on Saturday.