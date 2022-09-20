Krishi Mela attracts 15.50 lakh farmers and others

ADVERTISEMENT

The four-day Krishi Mela at University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad, which was held after a gap of two years in view of the pandemic, evoked an overwhelming response with around 15.50 lakh farmers and people from different walks of life visiting it.

The farm fair, which concluded on Tuesday, also saw over 700 quintals of various seeds worth ₹55 lakh being sold to farmers.

The stalls that showcased advanced farm technologies, indigenous farming methods and other innovative technologies developed by both companies and progressive farmers, among others, attracted people in large numbers.

Like in the previous three days, technical farm-related sessions were held on Tuesday also.

Participating in a session on Agriculture and Literature, Agriculture Officer Channappa Angadi, president of Koppal Zilla Sahitya Parishat Raviteja Abbigeri, Vijayakumar Gidnavar and president of Dharwad District Kannada Sahitya Parishad Lingaraj Angadi spoke on the relationship between the two.

Inaugurating the session, Mr. Channappa Angadi said that while agriculture has a history of 10,000 years, Kannada literature was 2,500 years old. “As described by Adikavi Pampa and by 12th Century Vachanakaras, agriculture is Shreshta Kayaka (Ultimate Work),” he said.

He said that Kannada will remain only if farm and folk culture are handed over to the next generation. Quoting from folklore and various writers as saying, he said that Shrama Samskruti (Work Culture) has always found mention in writings spanning over centuries.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of UAS Dharwad R. Basavarajappa presided over the session.

In another session on Secondary Agriculture, Madhukeshwar Hegde of Sirsi and an agricultural sciences graduate Mangala Kiran Nilgunda of Mulagunda village engaged in integrated agriculture shared their experiences.

Meanwhile, like in the first three days of the farm fair, the last day too witnessed a steady flow of visitors till late evening.

Honour

On the concluding day of the farm fair, progressive farmers and farm women who have contributed their bit to the farm sector were felicitated by the university authorities. The Channaveera Kanavi Award for best farm writing was also presented on the occasion.